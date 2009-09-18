Peter Schiff Jumps Into Connecticut Senate Race

So it’s official. Peter Schiff is joining the race for Senate. He made the announcement on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning, though the news has been expected for a while.



This comes a day after Linda McMahon, the former CEO of WWE, jumped into the ring.

Schiff already has a website set up for his run. We wish the money manager the best of luck, but if we had to make a prediction it’d be something like this: Excellent online fundraising success ultimately not translating into success at the polls.

