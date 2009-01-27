Peter Schiff Fights Back

After this morning’s widely-discussed Peter Schiff takedown, his firm, EuroPacificCapital is fighting back.



Andrew Schiff (we’re not sure what the relation is his brother), sent us an email seeking to clarify a few points.

Peter Schiff’s critic Michael Schedlock has his own firm, Sitka Capital Management, so he has a commercial incentive to tear down Schiff and attract attention to himself.

EuroPacificCapital clients have their own accounts — it’s not a hedge or mutual fund — so cherry picking individual client returns doesn’t necessarily reflect the whole firm’s performance.

Still, Andrew tells us, he can’t legally confirm or deny any firm-wide returns.

But he does say this:

True, the dollar may completely collapse yet. But unfortunately, “illogical” and “transitory” doesn’t erase the losses. There were plenty of people who totally saw a housing bust coming, but because their timing was wrong, had their clocks cleaned. Being too smart or too early for the market is a convenient way of rationalizing rough performance.

It is disappointing that you would choose to raise the profile on Mr. Shedlock’s attack on our firm. In particular, his posting on Market Oracle is primarily an attempt to attract business to his own firm (Sitka Capital Management), by bashing a much larger and better known firm.



We have thousands of clients, and since all of our accounts are run individually, holding up the performance of one client is not representative of our firm as a whole. As a broker dealer (not a Registered Investment Advisor as Mr. Shedlock’s firm), it would be illegal for us to publish or to otherwise make claims as to past or expected investment performance. Mr. Shedlock knows this, but sees a chance to gain credibility as a result of our lack of response to his challenge. It is also useless to compare the performance of a long only foreign stock brokerage, with a long/short U.S.-focused RIA.



The biggest impediment to our performance in 2008 has been the rally in the dollar, which we did not predict. As a result, our accounts have suffered this year. However, we believe that the rally is as illogical as it is transitory. We believe that for many fundamental reasons the dollar will fall dramatically. Shedlocks’ criticism is similar to jabs Peter took in 2005 when housing market experts were ridiculing him for making gloomy predictions about home prices, which at that point, were still strong. It didn’t mean that he was wrong then about a housing bubble.



I would ask that you mention that commercial interest rather than journalistic objectivity informs Mr. Shedlock’s posting. Please feel free to contact me with any questions.



Andrew Schiff

Director of Communications

Euro Pacific Capital, Inc.

