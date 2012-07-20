PETER SCHIFF: Our Children May Have To Lead A Violent Revolution To Bring Back Capitalism

Some people fear public speaking. Others fear spiders.



Peter Schiff’s single greatest fear is that over-regulation, too much Fed intervention, and anti-business sentiment will eventually cause capitalism to come to an end.

Schiff spoke to King World News about it.

My biggest worry is that capitalism and the free markets will get the blame when it really hits the fan. When we get the real crash and everything implodes, and it’s really Armageddon style collapse, my fear (again) is that capitalism and free markets take the blame for problems that were created by government.

Where do we go from there?

Then we just finish our journey on the road to serfdom. We totally become a totalitarian, centrally planned, police-type state, where Constitutional rights go out the window. And really the only thing you can do as an American is leave.

We might have to have a violent revolution years in the future or maybe our children or grandchildren will have to fight for their freedom…

Schiff went on to speak about the staggering unfunded pension liabilities that will either end with retirees getting the shaft or the government heading to the money printing presses.

Read more at KingWorldNews.com.

SEE ALSO: Peter Schiff: There’s A Larger, Scarier Fiscal Cliff No One Is Talking About >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.