Schiff, Ratigan, And Blodget Fix The Economy

Dylan Ratigan was kind enough to have me and Peter Schiff on his show yesterday.
Dylan set the stage and then put the question on the table: What the heck is wrong with the economy?
My answer: Too much debt, too many houses.
Peter’s answer: Absurd drug-addict-like stimulus hastening bankruptcy of already bankrupt country.
Dylan’s answer: Banksters.
Regardless of the specific cause, there was one thing we all agreed on: It’s going to be a long, slow, austere return to living within our collective means.
