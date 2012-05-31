Peter Schiff: Slash Government Spending Or Die

The medicine known as austerity might leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, but the U.S. government needs to take it in order to survive, says Peter Schiff.



“We’re just gonna use some Novocaine in the form of stimulus so we don’t feel it as the disease gets worse,” Peter Schiff tells our very own Henry Blodget. “But then we die, and we don’t get better.”

Watch the video below to find out what needs to happen for the U.S. economy to survive:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Robert Libetti

