Peter Sarsgaard Shot A Sex Scene With Dakota Fanning Directed By His Mother-In-Law

Peter Sarsgaard with wife Maggie Gylenhaal, whose mother directed him in a sex scene with Dakota Fanning.

The awkwardness of this situation is pretty cringe-worthy so we’re going to break it down for you:



Peter Sarsgaard is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal. Maggie (and Jake) Gyllenhaal’s mum is Naomi Foner. Naomi Foner made her directorial debut with a recent indie called “Very Good Girls” starring Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen. The film is about two New York City girls who make a pact to lose their virginity during their first summer out of high school. Sarsgaard is tasked with stealing Dakota Fanning’s V-card. Fanning is 19. Sarsgaard is a 42-year-old father of two.

But Sargaard didn’t quite realise what he was getting into when signing onto the script.

“My mother-in-law’s asking me to be in a movie that she’s directing, I didn’t have the same scrutiny about the project I would have with somthing else,” Sarsgaard told E! Online on the red carpet for his latest film, Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.” “So I missed that part, and also the fact that it was with Dakota Fanning.”

“I hadn’t read it that carefully, so I didn’t realise I was going to be doing a sex scene,” he continued. “So that was the real surprise. Maggie and I kind of realised it at about the same time that I would be doing that.”

When it came time to shoot the scene, Sarsgaard recalls “I said [to Dakota], ‘You’re going to lay down and I’m going to disappear out of frame and you’re going to make a face. And I’m not going to be there while you’re pretending I’m having sex with you. We’re going to be on a closeup on you.”

Despite the precautions, Sarsgaard said the whole thing was “Bizarre, totally bizarre.”

