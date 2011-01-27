Meet The Bank CEO Who Reads Chick Lit And Watches Rom-Coms To Chill Out

Photo: Standard Chartered

We all have idiosyncrasies. But you hope that if your partner is interviewed by a major news organisation, some of those foibles stay secret.We’re pretty sure that right now Peter Sands, the CEO of Standard Chartered, is cringing after his wife Betsy told this to the Evening Standard:



After a stressful day in the City… perhaps over-egging the soft banker image here – Sands reads chick lit to unwind and likes nothing better than to watch rom-coms with his three daughters.

Admittedly that last part is kind of sweet, and we get it – he’s travelling a lot, he’s never home, so he takes whatever chance he can get to hang with the kids, and if that means a night with Carrie Bradshaw and the ladies, so be it.

Or, he just really likes rom-coms.

Either way, what’s hilarious is that in the same interview, the Evening Standard reporter asks Sand’s wife, who is a novelist, if she would ever write a book about banking:

“It wouldn’t really interest me,” she replies quickly. “My husband is very supportive of my career, but invading his turf? I don’t know.”

Would he mind if she did? “Well. He might be keen to see a draft,” she says.

Clearly there was one draft that Sands definitely missed.

