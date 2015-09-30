This is the $13,000 bike that cycling's hottest rider just used to win the world championship

On Sunday, 25-year-old Slovakian Peter Sagan won the elite men’s race at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, after putting in a massive attack in the finale of the 256km contest.

Cycling’s hottest rider of the past few years left all his rivals behind after muscling his way up two steep climbs and seemingly riding rails down a fast, technical descent.

Here’s a look at the bike he took his biggest victory on:

Sagan's Specialised S-Works Tarmac is believed to weigh a tad under 7kg. The Tarmac with Di2 Retails for $12,800. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan's frame size is 56cm. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized The coat of arms of Slovakia on the seat tube is a nice touch. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan's 42cm FSA Energy handlebar with traditional bend and Supa Caz tape. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan's cockpit features a 140mm Zipp SL Sprint stem. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized A side view of Sagan's traditional-bend FSA handlebar. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized The championship-winning drivetrain. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized The crankset is an FSA K-Force Light (172.5mm, 53/39T). @ChrisRiekert/Specialized For the race in Richmond, Sagan rode a Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 11-28T cassette. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized The rear derailleur is a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan rides Specialised's AllRound 2 tubular tires. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized The Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 front brake. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan rides Look KeO Blade clipless pedals. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized And a Prologo Scratch 2 saddle. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan's race number with the logo of Virginia, home of the 2015 UCI Road World Championships. @ChrisRiekert/Specialized Sagan climbs 23rd Street during lap one of the world championship -- the same climb he'd use six hours and 15 laps later to launch his race-winning attack. Another view from the rear. And the rest is history. You can watch the race highlights below:

