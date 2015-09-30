This is the $13,000 bike that cycling's hottest rider just used to win the world championship

On Sunday, 25-year-old Slovakian Peter Sagan won the elite men’s race at the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, after putting in a massive attack in the finale of the 256km contest.
Cycling’s hottest rider of the past few years left all his rivals behind after muscling his way up two steep climbs and seemingly riding rails down a fast, technical descent.
Here’s a look at the bike he took his biggest victory on:
Sagan's Specialised S-Works Tarmac is believed to weigh a tad under 7kg. The Tarmac with Di2 Retails for $12,800.
Sagan climbs 23rd Street during lap one of the world championship -- the same climb he'd use six hours and 15 laps later to launch his race-winning attack.
