The planet's best cyclist hates what technology is doing to the world's children

ANSA/CARCONI-PERI Peter Sagan, world champion of cycling and hater of technology.

Peter Sagan, the best bicycle racer on the planet, hates technology.

He says he hates it because it’s a waste of time and because it has children sitting around just sending messages to one another instead of going outside and playing.

“Children don’t play outside anymore,” he said. “And children are just writing messages to children.”

He was speaking in an interview that aired Friday on the Belgian website Het Nieuwsblad.

Sagan said technology is moving way too fast and we just can’t keep up with it.

“Maybe I’m just old-school,” he added.

The 25-year-old Slovak won the UCI Road World Championships last month on Richmond, Virginia.

The American Heart Association recommends children participate in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day.

Screen addiction is taking a toll on children, The New York Times reports, noting that “Chinese doctors consider this phenomenon a clinical disorder and have established rehabilitation centres where afflicted youngsters.”

