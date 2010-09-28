Rahm Emanuel Is Out -- Is This Obama's New Man?

This was actually reported by Bloomberg last week, but now everyone’s reporting it: Rahm is out.



Obama’s chief-of-staff is expected to depart by the end of the week, as he prepares to run for Mayor of Chicago.

So, who’s the new Rahm?

According to POLITICO and others, one name being bandied about is senior advisor Peter Rouse?

Who? Exactly.

In 2007, WaPo profiled Rouse and called him the “Outsider’s Insider”

Pete Rouse is the Outsider’s Insider, a fixer steeped in the ways of a Washington that Obama has been both eager to learn and quick to publicly condemn. The meticulous workaholic rose through three decades of unglamorous legislating to become arguably the most influential Democratic aide in the Senate when he worked for then-Majority Leader Thomas A. Daschle (S.D.).

…

Others credit their unlikely pairing — Rouse, a stubby 61-year-old, first started work in the Senate in 1971, when Obama was a 10-year-old in Hawaii with basketball dreams — with helping to fuel Obama’s turbocharged rise to become one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. “Barack Obama’s rapid political ascent would not have been possible without Pete,” said Jim Jordan, a Democratic strategist who has worked with Rouse and is now advising the campaign of Sen. Christopher J. Dodd (Conn.).

