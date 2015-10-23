A Republican lawmaker dramatically ripped up some paper during Hillary Clinton's Benghazi hearing

Rep. Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) dramatically ripped up some paper while grilling former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday.

Clinton, the Democratic presidential front-runner, was in the middle of a lengthy testimony before the House Republican-led Select Committee on Benghazi.

That committee is investigating the 2012 attack on the diplomatic compounds in Benghazi, Libya, which left four Americans dead.

Roskam accused Clinton’s State Department of ignoring requests for additional security and ripped up a piece of paper, symbolizing their requests, for effect.

“Here’s what basically happened to their requests. They were torn up,” he declared.

“That’s just not true, congressman,” Clinton replied. “Many were responded to. There were affirmative responses to a number of requests for additional security.”

Here’s a GIF of the paper-ripping:

The Washington Post has full video of the exchange:

