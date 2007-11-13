Peter Rojas: Mystery Label, Mysterious Meetings

We are eagerly awaiting the launch of RCRD LBL, Peter Rojas’ “virtual” music label. Last month Wired.com predicted it would roll out this Thursday, which means Peter is madly scrambling to get things done, right? Maybe.

Peter, by his own account, has also recently spent some time in L.A. (first class-upgrade on the return leg) and taking several interesting meetings. We know this because Peter, best known as the guy behind Engadget, has been providing Twitter updates on his itinerary, available here. We’ve excerpted and annotated after the jump.

At Allen & Co. for a meeting, really love meeting here 5 days ago [Allen & Co bankers have invested in Downtown Records, the label that Peter is partnering with to launch RCRD LBL; Peter was also a recent guest at Herb Allen’s Wyoming ranch; pictures here]

Lunch w/Jon Miller, now off to Los Angeles for another whirlwind visit. 4 days ago [Former AOL CEO Jon Miller has joined with former Fox Interactive Media head Ross Levinsohn to run an Internet fund backed by General Atlantic).

Busy day: breakfast at the four seasons, coffee in brentwood with ross levinsohn, now off to meet up with shawn gold before I fly back home 3 days ago [Levinsohn — see above; Shawn Gold was formerly chief of marketing at MySpace].

I wanna be Shawn Gold when I grow up 3 days ago

Easy to conclude that Peter is looking for money and help days before his launch, but we hear that’s actually not the case. We hear Peter and RCRD LBL cofounder Josh Deutsch aren’t raising any funds prior to launch, and that they’re basically ready to go, though the site is still “pretty raw.” Look forward to seeing it.

