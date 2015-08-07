The house of 'Peter Rabbit' author Beatrix Potter is available to rent for as little as £83 per day

WikiCommons One of the most famous illustrations from Beatrix Potter’s ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit.’

Fancy taking a long weekend inside a piece of history? Now you can stay in a cottage that Beatrix Potter owned in the countryside that inspired the 23 popular British books she wrote about “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”

Potter’s literary masterpiece, written between 1902 and 1922, were adorned with whimsical British landscapes and twee countryside pictures that set the scene for Peter Rabbit and his friends. And the historical grade II listed Yew Tree Farm cottage in the Lake District looks a lot like the illustrations in the books.

The cottage, which is nestled in the picturesque valley of Coniston, can be rented at a minimum of three or four nights at a time by request to Heart of the Lakes, which rents the property on behalf of National Trust. In low season this works out as little as £83 ($US128) per day. In the holiday season, it works out as £196 per day. The group told Business Insider that these rates will rise in 2016.

The property was left to the National Trust after Potter died in 1943.

You wouldn’t be the first to rent out the property though. Emma Thompson stayed at Yew Tree Farm in 2013 and even the Queen visited the cottage on her last trip to the Lake District.

The illustrations for Peter Rabbit were inspired by the landscape surrounding a cottage that Potter owned and lived in the Lake District. WikiCommons Here is Yew Tree Farm in real life. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust Beatrix Potter, pictured here in 1912, owned a number of houses in the country. She bought Yew Tree after she wrote Peter Rabbit. But still! It's as close as you're going to get! Heart of the Lakes/National Trust The stories centre around the mischievous Peter Rabbit and his friends, who include Jemima Puddle-Duck and a hedgehog name Mrs. Tiggy Winkle. WikiCommons The three-bedroom property dates back to the early 17th century and still features some of Beatrix Potter's own furniture. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust The property has also featured in various TV programmes and photo shoots including the biopic about Potter's life called 'Miss Potter.' It can house up to six people at a time. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust As you can tell from the interior, the property's decor is largely untouched, due to its historical grade by the National Trust. The property is rented on behalf of the historical preservation society by Heart of the Lakes. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust The property has a 250-year-old oak staircase and bespoke beds. It also has wi-fi and tenants are allowed to bring pets. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Two have four-poster beds while the third bedroom is a twin room. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust Yew Tree Farm's back door also leads to a working farm, rearing Herdwick sheep and Belted Galloways. The rental company says guests can even collect their own breakfast eggs from the farm chickens. Heart of the Lakes/National Trust

