This new 'Pan' trailer with Hugh Jackman could be the craziest take on Peter Pan yet

Warner Brothers just released a new trailer for its upcoming take on the Peter Pan legend entitled “Pan.” Directed by Joe Wright (“Pride and Prejudice” and “Atonement”). It chronicles the relationship between a young Peter Pan and the man who would later become Captain Hook (Garrett Hedlund).

In this story, which can be categorized as a “prequel,” both Pan and Hook face off against Blackbeard, played by a barely recognisable Hugh Jackman. The movie promises astonishing visuals, along with a strong female supporting cast including Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara and supermodel Cara Delevingne.

“Pan” opens on October 9, 2015.

