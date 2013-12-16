'Lawrence Of Arabia' Star Peter O'Toole Dies At 81

AP This March 19, 2008 file photo shows actor Peter O’Toole attending the world premiere of the second season of Showtime’s ‘The Tudors’, in New York.

Legendary actor Peter O’Toole has died at the age of 81, multiple news outlets are reporting.

O’Toole starred in the David Lean film ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and fought stomach cancer in the 1970s.

He died after a long illness, according to The Guardian, which was the first to report the news.

O’Toole received an honorary Oscar in 2003 after being nominated eight times but never winning.

