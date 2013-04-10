Peter Orszag On Running At 4:30 In The Morning, And Listening To Taylor Swift

Peter Orszag, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget, is an avid runner.



He used to go for his daily run at 4:30am, but now that he is the Vice Chairman at Citi, he has switched to running at 9pm instead.

Orzsag, who runs about a 8:30 minute mile, goes for 4-5 mile run on a weekday, and a 7-10 mile run during the weekend.

He is also a huge country music fan, having quoted Toby Keith during a Congressional hearing back in 2009.

Watch below Orszag explain why he prefers running half marathons rather than full ones, and what he really thinks of country music’s big breakout star Taylor Swift:



//

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.