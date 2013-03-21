Peter Orszag: Paul Ryan's Budget Is Unrealistic, And Is Based On A Myth

Budgets continue be the centre of debate in Washington, which is great, since we recently had Peter Orszag (Citi VP and Obama’s former OMB director) at Business Insider to discuss budgets.



In this video, he explains the draconian nature of Paul Ryan’s budget (even current spending trajectories are unrealistic in terms of how low we’re forecasting spending) and the flawed assumptions behind it (that just by block granting money to the states to solve problems, they’ll be able to find cost savings).

:



Produced by Business Insider Video

