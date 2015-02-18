The Daily Telegraph's chief political commentator has resigned and accuses the newspaper of refusing to publish negative stories about HSBC because it was a major advertiser

The Daily Telegraph Peter Oborne has resigned from The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph’s chief political commentator Peter Oborne has resigned from the British newspaper, leaving behind a blistering attack on his former employer in a post on the Open Democracy website.

In it, Oborne says the newspaper’s coverage (or lack of it) on HSBC is a “fraud on readers,” accusing The Daily Telegraph of refusing to cover major disparaging stories about the bank because it is a key advertiser.

More to follow

