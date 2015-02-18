The Daily Telegraph's chief political commentator has resigned and accuses the newspaper of refusing to publish negative stories about HSBC because it was a major advertiser

Lara O'Reilly
Peter oborneThe Daily TelegraphPeter Oborne has resigned from The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph’s chief political commentator Peter Oborne has resigned from the British newspaper, leaving behind a blistering attack on his former employer in a post on the Open Democracy website.

In it, Oborne says the newspaper’s coverage (or lack of it) on HSBC is a “fraud on readers,” accusing The Daily Telegraph of refusing to cover major disparaging stories about the bank because it is a key advertiser.

More to follow

NOW WATCH: Liam Neeson transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.