eSports will break the billion dollar barrier by 2017

It’s official: eSports are all grown up.

Just look at Electronic Arts. Across the board, the interactive-software giant’s games are more interactive than ever, from NFL Madden to NBA Live.

EA’s massive FIFA series is a perfect example of the changes that e-sports have undergone. The FIFA games have become increasingly sophisticated, featuring more advanced gameplay modes and virtual tournaments.

This quality content from EA doesn’t just provide fans with entertainment. It really taps into the joy of the game, which brings sports fans all over the world together. That’s why we’re so excited that Peter Moore, the chief competition officer at Electronic Arts, will be sharing his insight at IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s flagship conference. He will be speaking with Twitch CMO Kevin Lin about the future of eSports.

Moore and Lin will share their thoughts on the direction that this electronic entertainment is heading, as the industry “ is a $892 million market, up 19% year-on-year (YoY), and will surpass $1 billion next year”.

