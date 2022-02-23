YouTuber Peter Monn says he sustained head contusions, broken bones, and a bruised lung in car accident that killed one person

YouTuber Peter Monn was involved in a car accident last week that hospitalized him and three others, and killed one person. Peter Monn/YouTube

YouTuber Peter Monn was involved in a car accident, Indiana police announced on February 17.

Monn is best known for his drama and commentary videos, covering the platform’s biggest stars.

Police said one person had died in the accident, and three, including Monn, had been hospitalized.

YouTube star Peter Monn on Wednesday spoke out for the first time since he was involved in a car accident last week that killed one person.

Monn, who has nearly 230,000 YouTube subscribers, was one several people injured in an accident February 17 in Fishers, Indiana, police previously said. According to the department’s statement, the accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on February 16.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash: a tan Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck, a brown Nissan Altima, and Monn’s gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 47-year-old man named Brent Jameson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Chevrolet, the passenger of the Nissan, and Monn were all hospitalized.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and witness statements it appears the Jeep was traveling northbound on Allisonville Road when it traveled left of center striking the Chevrolet and the Nissan,” the police statement reads. “This crash remains under investigation.”

The Fishers Police Department did not return Insider’s request for more information Wednesday.

Monn on Wednesday issued his first public comments about the accident in a statement on Twitter, thanking fans for their support and detailing the injuries he sustained.

In the Twitter thread, he described injuries that included head contusions, a broken back, a bruised lung, a broken rib, “and cuts and scrapes all over.”

“They brought me back to life more times than I can count in front of friends and family, deciding that this head injury also caused heart problems, blood pressure issues & thyroid issues,” Monn wrote. “I’m only saying this to address the truth given the parameters I am given to speak.”

He said he wanted to thank everyone for their support, but he said he had not approved any fundraisers set up in his name.

“If I ever needed to beg for money I would do it myself,” he said.

He added that it was hard to speak and said while he may be posting a little on social media in the near future, he did not plan to address the accident again for a while.

“Well, until we meet again, and I hope thats not long, I love you and make sure to hug each other a little closer today,” he said.

Monn, who did not return Insider’s request for comment, is known for his drama and commentary videos about YouTube’s biggest stars. As soon as news of the accident broke, YouTubers and fans were quick to wish Monn well.

“I am just hearing about @petermonn and I am absolute praying with every fiber of my being that he is ok,” tweeted the beauty YouTuber RawBeautyKristi. “I feel absolutely sick to my stomach. If anyone knows anything further or updates please let me know. Praying so hard for you my dear friend.”

“just heard about what happened with @petermonn,” said fellow commentary YouTuber Adam McIntyre. “sending everyone involved so much love, healing & recovery. this is devastating.”

Monn’s friend, fellow drama YouTuber RichLux, said he had spoken to Monn’s husband and relayed a message: “We’re asking everyone for space and privacy so we can focus on getting Peter healthy.”