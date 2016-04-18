Peter Meurs is leaving Fortescue for a Mormon church job

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir. George Frey/Getty Images

Peter Meurs is leaving his job as an executive director at Fortescue Metals for an international role with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Meurs joined Fortescue in 2010 as director of development after being managing director at mining services group Worley Parsons.

Chairman Andrew Forrest says Meurs lives and breathes innovation.

“Peter is a very dear friend who I will miss greatly,” Forrest says.

“From his early days with us at Worley Parsons to Fortescue executive director, he played a critical role in our development.

“I thank Peter deeply for his courage to shoot for over the horizon targets, always having a bullet proof Plan B, and most of all for giving such an extensive part of his highly productive life to Fortescue.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.