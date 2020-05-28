Peter Manfredonia, the 23-year-old college student suspected of double murder, has been captured after a weeklong, multi-state manhunt

Connecticut State Police Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday night.

A college student suspected of killing two men and kidnapping a woman has been taken into custody after leading police on a six-day, multi-state manhunt.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Connecticut State Police.

The University of Connecticut senior had been on the run since Friday, when he allegedly killed a 62-year-old man with a machete in Willington, Connecticut, after his motorcycle broke down and the older man offered him a ride, the Connecticut Post reported.

#UPDATE: Connecticut State Police said 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student wanted for two murders, was taken into custody in Hagerstown Wednesday night after a multi-state manhunt. https://t.co/D1iez6HF6c — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 28, 2020

Authorities say Manfredonia went on to kill one of his high school classmates in Derry, Connecticut, and kidnap that man’s girlfriend.

He later took the woman to New Jersey before abandoning both her and her car on Sunday.

Manfredonia is believed to have taken an Uber into eastern Pennsylvania, where he stole another vehicle, according to the CT Post.

He was last spotted at a convenience store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to images released by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities say he abandoned the stolen vehicle in southern Pennsylvania and took another Uber over state lines into Maryland on Tuesday.

A law enforcement official told CNN that Manfredonia was found in the woods by a gas station in Hagerstown, Maryland, and then taken into custody without incident.

Pennsylvania State Police via CT State Police Manfredonia was seen on surveillance footage Tuesday morning, checking out at a convenience store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

According to the CT Post, Connecticut State Police Trooper Christine Jeltema told a Wednesday night news briefing that officers found a gun on Manfredonia that they believe was used to kill his former classmate.

Investigators are still trying to determine what prompted Manfredonia’s spree.

An attorney representing Manfredonia’s family has said that he had dealt with mental health issues in recent years, according to CBS New York.

Inside Edition obtained photos showing scribblings on the wall of Manfredonia’s former dorm room, which read: “We saw what happened when Adam snapped. Now they see what happens when I snap.”

Insider Edition says it’s believed that the statement is a reference to Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza. Both Lanza and Manfredonia are from Newtown, Connecticut.

