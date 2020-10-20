Peter Madsen — the Danish tech entrepreneur who killed a journalist on his submarine — was caught breaking out of jail, reportedly while claiming he had a bomb

Ekstra Bladet Footage from Danish news website Ekstra Bladet shows Peter Madsen sitting against a fence with a belt around his waist.

The Danish tech entrepreneur convicted for killing a journalist on his submarine was caught breaking out of jail on Tuesday.

Peter Madsen was given a life sentence in prison after Kim Wall’s body was found dismembered after she visited him on his homemade submarine.

Danish police confirmed that they had caught a man near Madsen’s prison on Tuesday, and later confirmed that it was him,the BBC reported.

Danish news website Ekstra Bladet reported that Madsen had told police in the prison that he had a bomb, and shared video footage of him sitting against a fence at the scene.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Peter Madsen, the Danish tech entrepreneur who given a life sentence in prison for killing journalist Kim Wall on his submarine, was caught breaking out of jail, reportedly with a homemade bomb.

Madsen invited Wall onto his homemade submarine in August 2017, and was the last person seen with Wall before her dismembered body washed on shore in Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital city.

Madsen had escaped and his submarine sank, but in 2018 he was convicted of murder and a host of other gruesome charges, including for stabbing her genitals and violating her corpse.

And now Danish police say they caught a man near Herstedvester prison, where he was serving his sentence, and confirmed that it was Madsen, the BBC reported.

The BBC also reported that pictures show Madsen surrounded by police.

Danish news website Ekstra Bladet reported that Madsen had told police in the prison that he had a bomb.

Video footage shared by the website also showed Madsen sitting by a fence, with a belt-like object around his waist.

Madsen had met with Wall, a freelance journalist, as she was writing an article about him.

Madsen had previously denied both murder and sexual assault, and at one point claimed that she died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

But he did admit to dismembering her body, claiming that he did so he could bring her body out through the hatch of the submarine.

Ekstra Bladet also reported that Madsen had been kept in isolation over suspicion that he might try and escape.

Danish police said on Twitter that “a man has been arrested after attempted escape.”

It later said that “an arrested person has been driven away from the scene.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.