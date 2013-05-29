The Feds Are Selling Peter Madoff's Long Island Mansion For $4.5 Million

The story of the Madoff’s fall from grace continues — this time, you can buy a huge piece of it, says the NYT.



Bernie Madoff’s brother, Peter, was the compliance officer at the family investment firm and last year pleaded guilty to accusations that he falsified documents and lied to regulators for years in order to continue his brother’s infamous Ponzi scheme.

Now his assets must be liquidated along with Bernie’s.

This 7,992 sq ft Long Island mansion boasts five bedrooms, a tennis court, pool (with two bedroom pool house) and carefully planted gardens. U.S. Marshall’s took over the house back in January.

What’s more, you can buy just about everything in this house. According to the NYT, the books, knick-knacks etc. all over the house were given the full U.S. Marshall treatment and all have white price tags attached.

Shawn Elliott of Shawn Elliot Luxury Homes and Estates has the listing.

