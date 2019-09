Peter Madoff’s asset freeze remains in place, but a judge will allow him to draw a little bit of living expenses.



But it’s just $10,000 a month, says WSJ. We have no idea how Bernie’s brother will survive on such a paltry sum.

Hypothetical question: Let’s say you were forced to live on just $10,000 a month. How would you go about it?

