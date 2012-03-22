Here's Why Peter Luger Is The Best Steakhouse In New York City

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We asked you to tell us your favourite steak house, and you responded enthusiastically.The overwhelming winner of the contest was Peter Luger, the decades-old, family owned and operated, no-frills restaurant that Wall Streeters will travel to Brooklyn for.



Yes, Brooklyn.

Jody Storch is a member of the Foreman family. Her grandfather bought the restaurant in the 1950s having no experience in the restaurant business. In fact, he worked at a factory across the street, but when he heard Peter Luger was up for sale he bought it just because he loved it so much.

“It represents old New York,” said Storch. “It’s good meat with common appeal. … my grandfather used to tell me, ‘People are animals and they live for the taste of meat.'”

And only the best meat will do at Peter Luger, especially when you’re serving the likes of Ed Koch, Jake Gyllenhall, and other notables. Storch said they’ve canceled reservations when they thought cuts of meat weren’t up to snuff. “My mother used to tell me, ‘We have the smartest customers in the world.'”

So go there, have a steak, and get smarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.