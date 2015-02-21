Award-winning photographer is selling his clifftop Maui mansion for $19.8 million

Award-winning photographer Peter Lik is selling his beautiful Maui mansion for an asking price of $US19.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With it’s unique three-hut formation, one-of-a-kind ocean views, and recent $US3 million renovation overseen by Lik himself, the home is truly a sight to behold.

Several of Lik’s works are included in the home’s price. This is no small parting gift: Lik recently broke records with the sale of his work “Phantom,” which stands now as the world’s most expensive photograph, according to Forbes.

The Journal says, according to Lik’s office, the included photos are estimated to be worth $US70,000.

Courtney Brown and Rob Shelton of Island Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

