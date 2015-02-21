Award-winning photographer is selling his clifftop Maui mansion for $19.8 million

Award-winning photographer Peter Lik is selling his beautiful Maui mansion for an asking price of $US19.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
With it’s unique three-hut formation, one-of-a-kind ocean views, and recent $US3 million renovation overseen by Lik himself, the home is truly a sight to behold.
Several of Lik’s works are included in the home’s price. This is no small parting gift: Lik recently broke records with the sale of his work “Phantom,” which stands now as the world’s most expensive photograph, according to Forbes.
The Journal says, according to Lik’s office, the included photos are estimated to be worth $US70,000.
Courtney Brown and Rob Shelton of Island Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
Nicknamed Aura, the house sits just yards above the crystal blue Honolua and Mokuleia Bays, which is a popular surfing spot.
It was built as a a modern take on a traditional surf hut, one that has been 'expanded upon' using the 'latest in sustainable architecture' according to the realtor.
The estate features a 4,000 square feet of living space in three-hut formation on the 6.5 acre conservation-zoned private rocky peninsula.
The construction of the huts used natural materials and techniques, including rammed earth walls and a cement floor.
Each hut is flanked by 80 feet of glass doors framed by steel and controlled hydraulically. They can be opened and closed to expand the space or let in the cool Pacific Ocean air.
A Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler, a Wolf gas range and oven, and separate prep areas complete the kitchen area.
A den area is adjacent to the kitchen. Here it is staged with Lik's award-winning panoramic photography.
The guest suites are off in another hut -- separate from the rest of the house for the ultimate in guest privacy.
Lik underwent a year-long renovation of the house to the tune of about $3 million, which added about 20,000 square feet of cedar wood.
Though the mansion isn't on its own island, it has so much privacy it may feel that way. It's actually a part of the Kapalua Resort, with access to amenities like an award-winning golf course and dining options.
Naturally, an in-ground pool sits out back, which has an amazing view of the ocean with its spectacular Hawaiian sunsets.
There are four white sand beaches in the immediate vicinity of the estate. Slaughterhouse Beach is viewable next to the house in this aerial photograph. This is Maui, after all.
