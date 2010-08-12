Peter Lattman Is Leaving The Wall Street Journal For The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal is about to lose another one of its star reporters.



Peter Lattman, who covered law before switching to the private equity beat, is headed to the New York Times, Business Insider has learned.

Sources tells us he’ll primarily write for DealBook under Andrew Ross Sorkin starting later this month.

UPDATE – That jives, ironically, with The Journal’s June 11 item about how The Times was planning “a significant expansion” of DealBook.

The move will surely add fire to The New York Times-Wall Street Journal rivalry that’s been heating up ever since The Journal started moving in on the Times’ turf with enhanced general interest coverage and a New York metro section. The Times, meanwhile, has been trying to beef up its business coverage, both on DealBook and in the print Business Day section, about which the paper issued a seemingly peg-less press release in early July.

Lattman follows other recent high level editorial departures at The Journal. M&A reporter Jeff McCracken left for Bloomberg in early April. Veteran Wall Street reporter Kate Kelly left for CNBC in May. And financial reporter Scott Patterson, author of “The Quants,” recently left the paper to write another book.

We hear more Journal depatures are on the way, and that DealBook has plans to make additional hires as well.

We have emails and calls out to Sorkin and Lattman and will update if we hear back.

