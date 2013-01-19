NEW YORK CONGRESSMAN: Fellow Republicans Made Me Feel Like A 'Third-World Beggar' Asking For Sandy Aid

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Rep. Peter King, a Republican from New York, blasted fellow Republicans for their skittishness on approving a Hurricane Sandy relief package, saying they made him feel like a “third-world beggar” in asking for aid for his constituents.Filling in as the host of a show on WOR this morning, King interviewed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and called it “disgraceful” that Republicans originally decided not to take up passage of the bill earlier this month.



Ultimately, the House passed about a combined $60 billion in relief earlier this week. But only 49 Republicans voted in favour of the bill, while 149 voted against it.

“Quite frankly, it’s going to be difficult going back and working with people you sit next to and whenever they were in need, we responded immediately,” he said, according to the Daily News. His office made the point of posting his comments on King’s official site.

“Not one member of Congress ever voted against or said one word in opposition to aid going to other states when the money was needed. We were going around like third world beggars. At least they put us in that position.”

King ended the interview with Cuomo by praising him for his bipartisanship in working through the issue.

It appears King is not at the House GOP retreat going on this week in Williamsburg, Va., since he was hosting the radio show.

