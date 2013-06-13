PETER KING: Prosecute Glenn Greenwald For Reporting On NSA Leaks

U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) said Wednesday afternoon that Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald should be prosecuted for his reporting that exposed new details about the National Security Agency and its surveillance methods.



“No right is absolute, and even the press has certain restrictions,” King told Fox News’ Megyn Kelly. “It should be very targeted, very selective, and certainly a very rare exception.

“But in this case, where you have someone who’s disclosed secrets like this and threatens to release more, then to me, yes — there has to be legal action. Legal action should be taken against him.”

Where King made his comments is particularly noteworthy, considering a recent controversy involving the Obama administration’s treatment of Fox News reporter James Rosen. In a search warrant into a leak investigation signed off on by Attorney General Eric Holder, an FBI agent labelled James Rosen a “co-conspirator.” Rosen, however, was never charged with a crime.

King suggested Tuesday night that he thought reporters could be prosecuted for their role in leaks pertaining to national security, but he didn’t single out Greenwald.

Over the past week, Greenwald has detailed a slew of revelations on the NSA’s surveillance of phone data and electronic communications, based on documents from 29-year-old former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

