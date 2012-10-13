PETER KING: The Demise Of The Buffalo Bills Is The Most Stunning Development In The NFL This Year

Photo: Getty Images/Rick Stewart

Despite investing heavily in the defensive line this summer, the Buffalo Bills have the worst defence in the league in 2012.According to SI’s Peter King, that’s “the most stunning thing about the NFL heading into Week 6.”



He’s right that the defence has been truly terrible.

Buffalo has given up 90 points in their last six quarters. They’re giving up 35.2 points per game (last in the NFL) and 449.2 yards per game (second to last). They’re also dead last in yards per rush and 24th in passing yards allowed.

King says the failure of two key players makes this a shocker: 1) DE Mario Williams, who the Bills signed for $100 million but has yet to make an impact, and 2) DT Marcell Dareus, who was drafted 3rd overall in 2011 and is now the worst defensive tackle in the NFL against the run according to ProFootballFocus (via SI).

But given how terrible Buffalo was last year, this shouldn’t be a shocker at all.

The Bills were 30th in points allowed in 2011 (they’re 32nd now), 26th in yards allowed (they’re 30th now), and 27th in yards per rush (they’re 32nd now).

The defence hasn’t gotten all that much worse, Williams simply hasn’t made as big of a difference as his $100 million price tag suggests.

