AWESOME: Jon Stewart Tears Apart Rep. Peter King's Muslim Hearings

On Tuesday night’s Daily Show, Jon Stewart turned his attention to the problem with Rep. Peter King.



The Charmian of the House Homeland Security Committee is opening hearings on “radicalization in the American Muslim community.”

Stewart’s response:

“Whoa, it’s not enough for American Muslims to be law abiding. To avoid Congressional investigation they have to be actively stopping terror plots.

Oh my God, wait until they find out I’ve done nothing to stop the West Bank plots. Are you saying every community must police its own?”

Then Mario Batali, who just happened to be backstage, appeared.

“WHERE’S HOFFA BATALI?”

“I’m not talking.”

Then Stewart took some prosciutto and cheese from a plate offered to him by the chef.

Then Batali said Hoffa was under a Key Foods on 18th and T.

Video below.



The Daily Show – How Do You Solve a Problem Like Sharia?

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.