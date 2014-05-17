GOP CONGRESSMAN TO HILLARY CLINTON: 'Get Ready'

Rep. Peter King, a Republican from New York, told CNN on Friday he is actively mulling a presidential bid in 2016 — and he said he offered a playful warning to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when he saw her on Thursday.

“I’m certainly looking at it. I’ll be back in New Hampshire on June 21,” King said, when asked by CNN host Wolf Blitzer whether he is going to run in 2016. “And when I saw Hillary Clinton yesterday, I told her to get ready.”

King chatted with Clinton on Thursday when the two attended the dedication ceremony for the Sept. 11 memorial museum. After telling Blitzer of their conversation, he smirked.

When Blitzer followed up, King said he was considering a run because he is concerned by some of the more “isolationist” foreign policy stances of potential GOP nominees like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“I don’t want the Republican Party going in that direction,” he said. “Whether it’s me or somebody else, I want to do all I can to make sure that what I call the realistic foreign-policy wing and national-security wing of the Republican Party does not give into the isolationists. I don’t want to go back to the 1930s and the days of Charles Lindbergh.”

Blitzer joked that if King does run, he would gladly volunteer to moderate a debate.

Watch the clip below:

