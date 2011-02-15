SHORTER PETER KING: Dick Ebersol Thinks Roger Goodell Is A "Cold Son Of A Bitch"

Photo: AP

Peter King’s Monday Morning Quarterback column can be a hit or miss, but this week’s edition was particularly instructive particularly when it comes to the NFL lockout.It’s also excessively long, which is why we’ve summarized the key points here.



The biggest takeaway of all: When it comes to negotiations NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a shark.

NBC’s Dick Ebersol considers Goodell a close personal friend, who generously got the NFL and the NFLPA to fund a school dormitory in honour or Ebersol’s son (who died in a plane crash.) But when NBC and the NFL renegotiated their broadcast rights contract in 2009, that didn’t stop Goodell from savaging him in the deal.

Ebersol told King: “At his heart, Roger can be a cold son of a bitch. I think the people on the other side of the negotiating table are going to hear that in the coming months.” Uh oh.

Goodell was the NFL employee who hammered out the deal that got Cleveland a new team and a new stadium after Art Modell took the Browns to Baltimore.

Goodell also backed Jerry Jones on the product sponsorship arrangements that allowed NFL teams to cut their own local deals, while keep other league-wide deals intact. (Example: Pepsi is the “official soft drink” of the NFL, but stadiums are free to serve what they wish.) That change has been the biggest boon to NFL franchises in the last 20 years.

The moral of those stories? Roger Goodell is a ruthless negotiator who is used to getting what he wants. The union should be very wary.

In other non-lockout news:

King, who is a Hall of Fame voter, defends the voting process from critics like Jason Whitlock, who essentially declared the process (and King himself) racist and corrupt.

King does agree that the process could be more open, but not totally. Voters should be able to speak their minds honestly, without fear of being misquoted or mis-characterised later.

The NFL is going to continue to fine players who deliver hits to the head and try to force players to tackle cleanly.

Even fans who got into the Super Bowl (with seats!) had a terrible experience at Cowboys Stadium. There were huge lines for security, gift shops, and concession stands, some of which ran out of food before kickoff.

7 of the league’s 12 playoff teams finished in top 10 for special teams this year. The Packers? They were 29th. (So were the Saints last year.)

Former coach Jimmy Johnson’s dog died.

Jerry grey went from Seahawks secondary coach to Texas Longhorns secondary coach to Titans defensive coordinator in 24 days.

San Francisco has a lot of weird naked dudes, but is one of the top 5 cities in the world. (That’s how a Peter King column works.)

