Peter King Would Rather Kathryn Bigelow's Bin Laden Blockbuster Be Riddled With Inaccuracies

House Homeland Security Chairman Peter King (R-N.Y.) is furious over reports that the Pentagon will cooperate with filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow for her upcoming film on the bin Laden raid.



King wants an investigation; he’s up in arms about declassifying material concerning the operation.

He — and anyone who buys into his incensed objection — needs to calm down.

Guess what? The Pentagon has cooperated with Hollywood to make scores of movies. Movies like “Top Gun,” which we daresay has a little less heft than whatever Bigelow has planned.

Sure, there’s tons of speculation that the government only sanctions “pro-war” films.

But the biggest objective for both the Pentagon and the producer in arrangements like this is accuracy.

No filmmaker wants to get caught using the wrong gun in a scene; no government official wants false perceptions about the department spread.

We assume that’s the starting point for Bigelow’s agreement.

We also feel safe assuming the Pentagon isn’t going to leave her in a room full of top-secret files and tell her to grab whatever she likes. So rest easy, King.

Between this and Maureen Dowd‘s implication that the Oscar-winning Bigelow cares as much about helping along President Obama‘s re-election as she does about galvanizing a historical moment and dominating the box office, Bigelow must be trying to remember why she wanted to do this in the first place.

But we have a feeling she’ll remember by opening weekend.

