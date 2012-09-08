Peter Kim Leaves Dachis Group To Join R/GA

Photo: R/GA

Peter Kim, the chief strategy officer at Dachis Group and onetime digital marketing chief at Puma, has jumped ship to become the managing director of business transformation at R/GA, Interpublic Group’s big digital agency brand.

Kim envisions the new role as an advisor to clients on digital business strategy, rather than plain-vanilla online campaign creation. “When we think about how to engage clients, it really is business strategy. How do I drive revenue, reduce costs and minimize risk?” he tells us.

His new job also comes with a new business aspect — he’s got to convince clients that R/GA is worth more than just making nice ads. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem, as he’s previously served clients including Coca-Cola, Citibank, L’Oreal, BMW/Mini, and Twitter.

Kim was “employee No.1” at Dachis, where he worked with former Razorfish CEO Jeff Dachis, for about four years, building the “social business” company “from zero to double-digit millions.”

There was no specific trigger for the career change—other than, “there’s opportunity here. R/GA is a great agency, we’re in a period of growth and expansion,” he says. He left on good terms with Dachis, he says.

