Peter Kaplan Named Editorial Director Of Fairchild Fashion Group

More big news out of Conde Nast today.Former longtime New York Observer editor Peter Kaplan (disclosure: my former boss), has been named editorial director of Fairchild Fashion Group, where he will oversee WWD, WWD.com, Footwear News, Menswear, Fairchild Summits and Fairchild Books starting Aug. 2, Fairchild announced today.



Kaplan had been serving as editorial creative director of Conde Nast traveller since leaving The Observer in June of 2009.

We’d tell you all about him, but you should probably just read this great Slate piece from yesterday about the popular @wise_kaplan and @CrankyKaplan Twitter feeds.

Here’s the release via Memo Pad:

Peter W. Kaplan will be the next editorial director of the Fairchild Fashion Group, Gina Sanders, president and chief executive officer of Fairchild Fashion Group, announced today.

In this role, Kaplan will have editorial oversight of Fairchild Fashion Group’s portfolio, including WWD, WWD.com, Footwear News, Menswear, Fairchild Summits, Fairchild Books, and trade shows. The appointment is effective Aug. 2 and Kaplan will report to Sanders. Patrick McCarthy, currently chairman and editorial director, is leaving the company at year-end, and will remain chairman until his departure.

“Peter is a distinguished journalist who has a true passion for newspapers and new media. Given the rapid evolution of business and new technologies, his experience will be invaluable as we position the Fairchild properties for the future,” Sanders said.

Kaplan comes to Fairchild Fashion Group from Condé Nast traveller, where he has been editorial creative director since 2009. From 1994 to 2009 he was editor of The New York Observer, the weekly newspaper which covers media, politics, style, culture, real estate, and business in New York. Earlier in his career, Kaplan worked as an editor at New Times magazine, Esquire, and as a Style section correspondent for The Washington Post. From 1984 to 1985, he was a culture reporter for The New York Times. He was executive editor of Manhattan, inc., and later was its editorial director under Clay Felker. He also served as the executive producer of Charlie Rose’s nightly television program on PBS from 1993 to 1994.

“I am honored to join Fairchild – the great global voice of fashion, retail, style and media reporting – as WWD celebrates its 100th birthday and turns its amazing heritage to the digital age,” Kaplan said. “I’m really looking forward to working with WWD’s Editor-in-Chief Ed Nardoza and the editorial teams in making the second Fairchild century as full of journalistic pop as its first.”

