AIG Just Poached The Morgan Stanley "Tennis Legend" Who Advised The Government On "AIG-Related Issues"

AIG announced yesterday it had tapped Morgan Stanley man, Peter Juhas, as Head of Strategic Planning.Juhas was a Managing Director at Morgan, who specialised in insurance and diversified financial companies, and for the past three years, he’s been the lead adviser to the New York Fed and the Treasury “on AIG-related issues.”



So when AIG’s head of the Treasury and Capital Markets unit, Brian Schreiber, says, “few people understand AIG’s challenges and opportunities as well as Pete,” he means it.

In addition to being the AIG expert for Morgan Stanley, he also “served as the lead advisor to the U.S. Treasury regarding the conservatorship of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.” He’s also worked on “numerous transactions spanning mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, leveraged buyouts, secondary offerings, hybrids and senior debt offerings.”

More on Juhas:

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 after a two-and-a-half year gig in the M&A team at Sullivan & Cromwell.

He has a BA in economics from Harvard, and also earned his law degree at Harvard Law.

The first search item that appears in Google after you search for “Peter Juhas,” is a link to photographs of the banker and his wife on the Patrick McMullan site, so he seems to be a regular on the New York social scene.

Juhas and his wife Katie (Katherine, formerly McCabe) met properly in 1998 and were married in 2002. She’d been aware of his tennis prowess and alluring green eyes for years before that, however, having both been East Hampton’s regulars with their families.

In 2002, The Observer detailed the pair’s path to matrimony. It’s a very entertaining read:

When they were spending summers as young teens in East Hampton, Katie McCabe and her identical twin sister, Christina… would always hear about this local tennis legend, Peter Juhas. “At one point, he was pretty much the No. 1 guy,” said Katie McCabe. “I thought he was sooo good-looking.”

“I’d seen them around the tennis courts a few times,” said Mr. Juhas (green-eyed, sexy) of the McCabe babes.

The summer before their sophomore year, [the twins] went to a Boys Harbor charity event in East Hampton and ran into Mr. Juhas during the fireworks. It was Katie who piqued his interest. “I thought she was beautiful … well, at first I had trouble telling her and her sister apart,” he said, flushing. “I guess I thought they were both beautiful.”

They made a date to play tennis the next week, but he was late and she left in a huff. But after that little foot fault, the relationship developed… When she went to study art in Florence, he followed. She stood by him when he made that difficult switch from law to investment banking. They feathered a two-bedroom love nest on the Upper East Side.

“He’s been my only love,” said Ms. McCabe, 23. “I just think you kind of know when you meet the right person,” said Mr. Juhas, 31.

Katie told the Observer she loved having Peter accompany her on shopping trips because “he has fabulous taste. He loves colour, and I think that’s really important.”

His new role also requires him to have dazzling taste. He’s essentially in charge of identifying growth opportunities for AIG as it rebuilds after its government bailout, which obviously could involve pinpointing first-rate targets for acquisition.

