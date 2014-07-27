Peter Jackson Walked Through San Diego Comic-Con As A Jester And No One Recognised Him

Kirsten Acuna
Peter jackson sdcc 2014Peter Jackson/Facebook

Walking through San Diego Comic-Con undetected is quickly becoming a sport for celebrities.

Bryan Cranston was able to successfully pull it off last year, and now “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson revealed to his fans on Facebook he walked through the San Diego Convention Center as an evil jester.

Peter jackson goes through sdcc unnoticedPeter Jackson/Facebook

A few people snapped photos of him, but they weren’t aware it was Jackson inside the suit.

Peter jackson san diego comic con 2014Peter Jackson/Facebook
Peter jackson sdcc costume 2014Peter Jackson/Facebook
Peter jackson jester sdcc 2014Peter Jackson/Facebook

That’s how you walk through San Diego Comic-Con undetected, celebrities.

Jackson later appeared at the Warner Bros.’ panel to show off the first teaser trailer for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.