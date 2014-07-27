Peter Jackson Walked Through San Diego Comic-Con As A Jester And No One Recognised Him

Walking through San Diego Comic-Con undetected is quickly becoming a sport for celebrities.

Bryan Cranston was able to successfully pull it off last year, and now “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson revealed to his fans on Facebook he walked through the San Diego Convention Center as an evil jester.

A few people snapped photos of him, but they weren’t aware it was Jackson inside the suit.

That’s how you walk through San Diego Comic-Con undetected, celebrities.

Jackson later appeared at the Warner Bros.’ panel to show off the first teaser trailer for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.