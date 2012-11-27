Despite Impending Release Date, Peter Jackson Says 'The Hobbit' Still Isn't Finished

In director Peter Jackson’s latest “Hobbit” update, he shares his eagerly-awaited prequel to “The Lord of the Rings” still isn’t finished being put together, and it probably won’t be done until two days before its premiere!



Jackson’s been sharing video blogs of the entire film’s journey since production for the film began early last year.

The 14-minute clip shows a glimpse at the jobs of the various departments in putting the final touches on the film. The most interesting one? The Department of Internal Beards.

The film comes out December 14.

Check out the video below:

