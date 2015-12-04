Peter Jackson may have saved a doctor facing jail for comparing the Turkish president to Gollum

Someone’s being precious. Picture: Getty Images

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan probably thought taking a doctor to court for comparing him to Gollum was a great way to suppress negative media about himself.

But the internet found out and made “Gollum-gate” a thing. And that meant “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson found out and now everything’s going downhill fast for Erdogan.

Turkish physician Dr Bilgin Ciftci saw a resemblance between the creature of pity and his President, so he posted a pic and plenty of Twitter users agreed – Erdogan can, on occasions, especially when he’s eating chicken, look a little bit like Gollum:

So the Turkish president took Ciftci to the Aydin 3rd Criminal Court of First Instance and he’s facing up to two years in jail, but only if those presiding over the case consider the comparison an insult.

So far, two academics, two behavioural scientists, and an expert on cinema and television productions have been called in, failed to agree and now a fourth hearing has been booked for February 13 next year.

Ciftci is claiming that Gollum is not actually a villain, so there’s no insult implied, but he found a great ally last night in Jackson, who released this statement:

“If the images … are in fact the ones forming the basis of this Turkish lawsuit, we can state categorically – none of them feature the character known as Gollum. All of them are images of the character called Sméagol.” “Sméagol is a joyful, sweet, character. Smeagol does not lie, deceive, or attempt to manipulate others. He is not evil, conniving, or malicious – these personality traits belong to Gollum, who should never be confused with Sméagol. Sméagol would never dream of wielding power over those weaker than himself. He is not a bully. In fact he’s very loveable.”

Ciftci’s lawyer Hicran Danisman told CNN she will include these statements in the file.

