DAY IN THE LIFE: On Set Of Peter Jackson's Hectic 20-Hour 'Hobbit' Shoot

Peter Jackson with actors Dean O’Gorman and Aidan Turner.

If you have ever wondered what it’s like on set of a big-budget movie, director Peter Jackson liveblogged his final day of filming “The Hobbit” trilogy.



Jackson is no stranger to sharing behind-the-scenes images and video diaries from the set, but this was the first time he posted so much in one day.

From 8:20 in the morning until after 1 a.m. the following day, he shared photos and narrated the hectic — and fun — day of a director on his Facebook page.

“Ever since starting these blogs, there’s been something I thought I’d like to try one day (as well as answering the other 19 questions I owe you!) – blogging throughout a shoot day in real time. Try to give you all a feeling for what we deal with on an average day.”

“So here goes … I’ll try to update as much as I can during the day. At least with a quick photo. Text will depend a little on how busy it gets.”

8:20 a.m.: Jackson lives a mere five minutes from the studio. He says sometimes he heads to the set without a plan for the day. He wings it. '100 people are about to look to me to find out what our first shot is, what lens I want to use, and how many set-ups it's going to take to get the scene finished. Some of the time I have a plan, and some of the time I wing it. It helps to rehearse with the actors, and the ideas (hopefully good ones) start flowing.' 9:15 a.m.: It takes a while to prep filming. Jackson says they actually filmed these two people in penguin suits. 'Should be shooting soon. Two cameras, both with 16 mm lenses. Two huge wide shots of a fight happening on an enormous set that filling most of K Stage ... The photo: yes, we did actually just film this. Please don't ask me to explain!' 10:30 a.m: There's a lot of racing back and forth between sets and stages. 'Had to race to A Stage to try and explain to Graham (left) and Christian (right) why they were shooting their Dwalin fight against green screen, and not our beautiful expensive set as planned.' From filming to the edit room. Jackson has to figure out where to place music in the film with composer Howard Shore. 'Midday: 'Spotting' involves talking through edited scenes with Howard, and figuring out everything he needs to do a first pass at the music composition - where music should start and stop, what mood it should have, themes to use, moments to punctuate. That type of thing. To stay on schedule, Howard needs 10 mins of cut footage every week. This week we only have 3 & a half mins for him. Fortunately, he's very good natured about it. It's happened once or twice before!' They do manage to get in time for fun. 2:00 p.m.: 'I asked the various Thorins to pose just before they headed off to lunch. One of these is Richard Armitage, and two of them are not. It's your guess ...' 4:30 p.m.: Jackson returns to filming the final scenes of the third movie due out in 2014. 'We're battling on, shooting Thorin in a climatic duel for the third movie. Finishing the entire shoot with the end of his story. Fitting I guess. It's obviously not the very end of the movie itself. That scene was actually shot about 2 years ago. But it's tough emotional stuff to punch on with into the night. Keeps us on our toes until the bitter end!' 7:30 p.m.: Graham McTavish finishes his last scene as Dwalin. 8:15 p.m: It's nearly an hour past when filming was supposed to end and Fili (Dean O'Gorman) and Kili (Aidan Turner) just finish filming their first scene. 'Aidan and Dean nail their first shot today. They've been waiting patiently since lunchtime.' Here's the tent where Jackson spends a lot of his time with his script supervisor, editor, assistant, and producer during shoots. 9:21 p.m.: Still filming. 'Just shot this close up of Richard. Look for it in Dec 2014!' 10:32 p.m.: Finally, they film the final shots of the movies. 1:08 a.m.: The day isn't over yet. After a 20-hour day and 771 days of shooting, Jackson comes home to a party … ... and his cat, Mr. Smudge. Peter Jackson couldn't be at Comic-Con this year because he was filming 'The Hobbit' ... See photos of the stars who attended the event geeking out >

