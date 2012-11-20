Peter Jackson Denies AP Story About 'Hobbit' Animal Deaths

Director Peter Jackson has denied an Associated Press story that claims that as many as 27 animals died on the set of “The Hobbit” trilogy. In a joint statement with the other producers on the fantasy films, Jackson said that great pains and hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent to provide good care for the animals on the picture. He said allegations that animals were mistreated off the set were only now being brought to the producers’ attention.



“The producers completely reject the accusations that 20 seven animals died due to mistreatment during the making of the films,” the statement reads. “Extraordinary measures were taken to make sure that animals were not used during action sequences or any other sequence that might create undue stress for the animals involved.”

With safety in mind, Jackson added that over 55 per cent of all shots using animals in “The Hobbit” are computer generated.

The story quotes four wranglers on the production who claim that the farm used to house animals near the film’s New Zealand set had bluffs and sinkholes, which are dangerous for horses who need level ground on which to run. They claim that a Warner Bros. owned production company ignored their concerns.

Animal rights groups tell the Associated Press they plan to boycott “The Hobbit” premiere in response to the accusations.

A spokesperson for the American Humane Association, which monitors the treatment of animals on movies, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

However, a spokesperson did tell the Associated Press that no animals were hurt during filming, but acknowledged that off-set behaviour remains a blind spot. He said the organisation investigated the farm and made recommendations to improve safety measures by repairing fencing and housing, suggestions the farm implemented.

Jackson said the producers are currently investigating the allegations and are attempting to speak with all parties involved.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” the first film in the planned trilogy, hits theatres on Dec. 14.

