A top executive at Izzy Englander's $35 billion hedge fund has left

Peter Hornick, head of business development for Millennium Management, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hornick joined the hedge fund firm in July 2012, according to a LinkedIn page.

His departure follows the exit of Michael Gelband, Millennium’s global head of fixed income, earlier this year.

Izzy Englander’s Millennium managed about $US35 billion in assets as of April 1, according to the company’s website.

Hornick and a Millennium spokesperson didn’t respond to a request to comment.

NOW WATCH: How to know if Snaphat stock is a buy or a sell



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.