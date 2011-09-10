Chairman Peter Hodson Is Leaving Sprott Asset Management

Photo: Hera Research

The Chairman of Sprott Asset Management, Peter Hodson, is leaving to start a research firm, 5i Research.It will produce and sell investment newsletters.



One question: Will he miss the $1 million gold coin in the lobby?

Here’s the press release:

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2011 /CNW/ – Peter Hodson, CFA, has left his position as Chairman of Sprott Asset Management (a subsidiary of Sprott Inc., “SII” on TSX) to form 5i Research Inc., a completely independent, conflict-free research service for individual investors.”

“Recent events highlight some of the inherent conflicts in stock research,” noted Hodson. “The time has come for a research network to serve individual investors only—one that is free of any conflicts, one that works only for its members. 5i Research earns no fees from companies, does not trade in companies it follows, nor is associated with any broker or fund management company. This conflict-free environment allows us to provide truly independent assessments of companies.”

Launching later this year, information on 5i Research can be found at:www.5iresearch.ca

