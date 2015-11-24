A 25-year-old medical student was shot while trying to stop an alleged criminal at 4 AM

Peter Gold, a 25-year-old medical student at Tulane University, is recovering after surviving a dramatic confrontation with a gunman in New Orleans.

According to police, Gold intervened when he saw a man — identified as 21-year-old Euric Cain — apparently dragging a woman toward an SUV at 4 a.m. on November 20.

The man pulled a gun on Gold and demanded money, police said. When Gold told him he had no money, the man allegedly shot him in the stomach. Surveillance video of the incident shows the man aiming at Gold again while he’s on the ground, but not firing after his gun jammed.

Police arrested Cain on Monday, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Gold is in “guarded” condition at a New Orleans hospital, his family told NBC. The woman in the video was released with minor injuries.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

