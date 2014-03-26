Peter Garrett Thought Installing Insulation Was Easy, Inquiry Hears

Former environment minister Peter Garrett (Photo: Getty)

Peter Garrett, the former environment minister who helped establish the controversial “pink batts” home insulation scheme to stimulate the economy during the GFC, thought the installation process was easy, an inquiry has heard.

According to AAP, the Royal Commission into the scheme — which saw a rush of inexperienced operators enter the sector, and has been blamed for several deaths — was shown an email from department of premier and cabinet staffer Martin Hoffman to senior environment department officers, which contained a brief summation of a meeting between Garrett, a department secretary and then-Senator Mark Arbib.

“Continued focus that the program must allow small players and new entrants, who meet minimum standards to participate from the start,” the email says.

Then in brackets, according to AAP, it reads: “The Secretary and the Minister compared notes on their personal experience in installing batts! ‘not that hard’.”

Garrett as well as former prime minister Kevin Rudd and Arbib are all expected to appear before the commission.

There’s more here.

