Peter Forsberg Is Retiring After Two Games With The Avalanche

After a much publicized come back attempt with the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Forsberg has decided to retire. The Avalanche have scheduled a press conference at 2:30 (MT) for Forsberg’s announcement.



In January, Forsberg shocked the hockey world when he returned to North America to begin practicing with the Avs.

He practiced with the team for two weeks before making his NHL debut on Friday night.

Forsberg played on the Avs top line with Matt Duchene and Milan Hejduk, but posted no points and a minus-4 rating in two Avalanche losses over the weekend.

Evidently, Forsberg, who has had several lingering injuries over the last few years, decided that he was no longer able to compete at the level he was accustomed to, and has ended his NHL career for good (we think).

