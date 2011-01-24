The Brett Favre Of The NHL Is Back: Peter Forsberg Set To Return To The Avalanche*

LATEST: Avalanche beat writer Adrian Dater says his “informed hunch” tells him that Forsberg will make his debut for the Avalanche on February 3rd.



UPDATE: It sounds like Forsberg is pretty serious about attempting another NHL comeback. A Swedish reporter that has a strong relationship with Forsberg says Peter’s ankle feels better than it has in “four or five years, and that he’s in much better condition than his last go-around with the Avs in spring of 2008.” If Forsberg convinces himself that he can still play, he apparently has hopes of playing the rest of this season and maybe next year too. So far, it doesn’t sound like he’d come back with any team other than the Avalanche.

.

EARLIER: Peter Forsberg, 37, is set to practice with the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

The Swedish centre hasn’t played in the NHL since the 2007-08 season and has been beset by injuries in recent years, but evidently he hasn’t given up on the NHL just yet.

“I need to see where I am physically and practicing with NHL players is the best way to find that out,” said Forsberg.

Forsberg played for MODO of the Swedish Elite League the last two seasons, and recorded 12 goals and 21 assists in 26 games.

In August, Forsberg indicated his return to hockey was unlikely, and he hasn’t suited up yet this season.

While Forsberg’s return may seem like huge news, his return to the Avalanche may not amount to anything. It’s impossible to say what kind of shape he’s in or how his body will hold up, and it seems like Forsberg may just want to see if he has anything left before retiring for good.

Still, the Avalanche did just lose veteran winger Tomas Fleischmann for the season due to injury, so the timing of this news is curious to say the least.

