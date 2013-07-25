Peter Fonda Is Furious About Dolce & Gabbana's 'Easy Rider' Shirt

Actor and producer Peter Fonda is suing Dolce & Gabbana for “Easy Rider” shirts he says wrongfully uses his image.



The designers have nine shirts with Fonda’s image from the 1969 movie, according to Women’s Wear Daily. All are variations of him riding motorcycles or dressed in biker gear.

The shirts sell for up to $295 and were available at high-end department stores like Nordstrom, which is also named in the lawsuit. They’re no longer available online, WWD reported.

As a result of the shirts, 73-year-old Fonda claimed in the suit he had “suffered injuries to his peace, happiness, feelings, goodwill, reputation, image, loss of fair market value of his services, and dilution of his current and future publicity value.”

The fashion house hasn’t responded to the lawsuit. Dolce & Gabbana were recently sentenced to jail time for tax evasion.

Here’s one of the shirts:

